The Oscars run out of presenter for the second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, the Oscars will be held without a host. The past 2019 already marked the first time in 30 years that the gala had run out of presenter. At the time, the comedian and actor Kevin Hart He had been chosen to conduct the ceremony last year. However, due to homophobic jokes made by him, they came out again, and Hart resigned from being a presenter. And since going without a host worked well last year, it has been decided to follow that same path.

The news was officially confirmed by the president of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke. The chain will broadcast the Oscars again this year and Burke confirmed the news. The Academy also confirmed the news on Twitter very briefly. It assured stars, performances and surprises, but no presenter.

Last year there was some concern before the ceremony regarding how things were going without a presenter or presenter, after Hart's resignation, given that the 61st Awards, in 1989, was a disaster. However, the numbers remained: the 2019 Oscars attracted almost 30 million viewers, an 11% increase from that of 2018, when the broadcast reached a record 28.5 million viewers.

Burke said there will not be a host "to use." Instead, there are likely to be segments at the gala with guest presenters or stars that will conduct fragments throughout the night. Lynette Howell Taylor Y Stephanie Allain will produce the ceremony that will be directed by Glenn Weiss.

The 92nd ceremony will be held on Sunday February 9. On Monday the 13th we will meet the nominees.