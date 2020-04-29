The Oscars have changed their rules for the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The impact of the pandemic on the film industry has reached the Oscar awardsBecause the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has changed the rules for the nominees and the awards themselves, seeking to adapt to the new times.

Only for the next edition, films released on video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and HBO will be allowed to apply for the Best Film award, although they clarify that it is not a permanent measure and that it responds to what happened this year.

These films must be available for 60 days in the academy's screening room, and any films released after theaters reopen will be outside of this exceptional measure.

When the theaters return to the activity, it will no longer be mandatory to screen the film for seven days in the city of Los Angeles, it will also be possible to apply for the maximum award having premiered in places like New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Georgia and Florida.

The sound and music categories have also been affected. The awards for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing have been merged into Best Sound Achievement to emphasize the effort of the entire team. Even so, the number of prizes remains the same and up to six can be obtained in these categories.

Regarding music, a film must contain at least 60% of original music to be eligible for the Best Original Soundtrack award and if it is a saga or sequel, it must contain at least 80% of original music.

These are just some of the changes that the film industry is witnessing these days due to the effects that the pandemic is having on it.