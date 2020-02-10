Entertainment

The Oscars 2020 seen by the Academy Instagram

February 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
instagram academy photos Oscar 2020 winners

Instagram

Jeff Lipsky has been in charge of portraying the statuette-winning stars tonight.

one

Lights, camera … Carpet!

A first video of how everything worked for the red carpet.

two

Brad Pitt

Pitt with his first statuette won in front of the camera.

3

The best animated short

Karen Toliver and Matthew A. Cherry have won the Oscar for the short film 'Hair Love'.

4

Taika Waititi

The filmmaker captured by Jeff Lipsky's camera.

5

Roger Deakins

The cinematographer posing with his second statuette.

6

Laura Dern

Dern, the clear winner from the start to the Best Supporting Actress.

7

Elsas everywhere

The different singers of 'Frozen' posed together before the objective of the Academy. In between, the Spanish representative, Gisela.

8

Bong Joon-ho

The Korean filmmaker with the face of continuing to assume everything he has lived tonight.

9

Renée Zellweger

The Academy has uploaded this photo with a line from the song 'Over the rainbow', "the dreams that you dare to dream" (the dreams you dare to fulfill)

10

Tour of the winners of the night

eleven

Tribute to the best director

The Academy remembered the moment in which Bong Joon-ho went up for his Oscar for Best Director.

12

The 92nd edition in 7 minutes

A summary of what this Oscar gala has been.

