The Oscars 2020 seen by the Academy Instagram

Jeff Lipsky has been in charge of portraying the statuette-winning stars tonight.
Advertising – Keep reading below
one
Lights, camera … Carpet!
A first video of how everything worked for the red carpet.
two
Brad Pitt
Pitt with his first statuette won in front of the camera.
3
The best animated short
Karen Toliver and Matthew A. Cherry have won the Oscar for the short film 'Hair Love'.
4
Taika Waititi
The filmmaker captured by Jeff Lipsky's camera.
5
Roger Deakins
The cinematographer posing with his second statuette.
6
Laura Dern
Dern, the clear winner from the start to the Best Supporting Actress.
7
Elsas everywhere
The different singers of 'Frozen' posed together before the objective of the Academy. In between, the Spanish representative, Gisela.
8
Bong Joon-ho
The Korean filmmaker with the face of continuing to assume everything he has lived tonight.
9
Renée Zellweger
The Academy has uploaded this photo with a line from the song 'Over the rainbow', "the dreams that you dare to dream" (the dreams you dare to fulfill)
10
Tour of the winners of the night
eleven
Tribute to the best director
The Academy remembered the moment in which Bong Joon-ho went up for his Oscar for Best Director.
12
The 92nd edition in 7 minutes
A summary of what this Oscar gala has been.
Advertising – Keep reading below
Add Comment