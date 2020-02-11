The Oscar 2020, the least seen in its history

Share it:

The Oscars 2020 concluded by awarding the grand prize of the night to 'Parasites', the Korean film of Bong Joon-ho. Bong was definitely the star of the night (winning three other Oscars), but among his fellow nominees were some of the relevant names within Hollywood as Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo Dicaprio, Scarlett Johanssonor Brad Pitt Y Joaquin Phoenix that also took prizes throughout the ceremony. A program with such high profile talent stars could be worth as a safe bet to attract both moviegoers and regular audiences.

In 2019, the Academy achieved higher audience numbers than the previous year. Encouraged by these results, the gala continued without a presenter for the second consecutive year, relying on the films to attract viewers. Unfortunately, what seemed like a good idea has not yielded the expected results.

This edition has had 23.6 million viewers. That is the lowest figure since the consulting firm Nielsen began tracking the number of viewers in 1974. So far the lowest had been that of 2018, which had 26.5 viewers, which has dropped the most of three million.

This turn of events is shocking to many, as several of the nominees for the Best Film of the year were considerable box office hits. 'Joker' raised more than one billion worldwide, 'Ford v Ferrari' 223.6 million, 'Little Women' 177.1 million, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' 374.2 and '1917' raised 290 Other bets like 'The Irish' or 'Story of a marriage' are on Netflix. Therefore this year the films themselves have not been the problem.

What steps will the Academy take so that this does not happen in 2021? There is talk of having a conductor or conductor of the showy gala for the general public. Anyway do not forget that it is an event with a duration of more than 3 hours live, and social networks and channels such as YouTube have the content as it happens. Therefore there are other ways to follow the Oscars without seeing the gala, so there are several points to consider in order to improve the audience.