The Oscar 2020 party looks

February 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
Paz Vega at the Elton John party after the Oscars 2020

Rodin Eckenroth

The Oscar 2020 Awards have once again left us the most magical, most glamorous and stylish night of cinema, with the red carpet that everyone wants to see and comment on, and memorable looks that have already garnered the title of best outfits of the great party of Hollywood The gala has left us many things to comment on as the trend of the headbands that sweeps this year, the hairstyle to copy Billie Eilish or the full list of winners. but after finishing the gala, one more year the second part of the night began with the post-Oscar parties. And among them, the most famous with those of Elton John, that of Vanity Fair and that of the Governor. And there has been a Spanish presence. Actress Paz Vega signed up for the British singer.

PEACE VEGA

The Sevillian actress was one of Elton John's guests at her traditional AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing, the charity party that the British singer organizes every year to enjoy the Oscars and raise funds for the fight against AIDS. Paz dazzled with a dress of paillettes of degraded effect, long sleeve, round neck and tight on the body of Georges Hobeika.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Alexander McQueen.

KYLIE JENNER

From Ralph & Russo.

HAILEY BALDWIN

From Versace.

SOFÍA VERGARA

From Dolce & Gabbana.

ELISABETH BANKS

From Badgley Mischka (a design that he already carried in 2004).

