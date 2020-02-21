         'The orphan' will have prequel: the director of 'The Boy' will tell the origins of Esther

Entertainment

February 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
It's been 11 years since the premiere of 'The Orphan' (Orphan, 2009), a terrific horror film by our director Jaume Collet-Serra, and now a prequel has been announced as Deadline reports, the film will be titled 'Esther', the name of the girl not so girl, and will have the address of William Brent Bell, who is about to release his sequel to 'The Boy', in which he touches on the theme of malevolent children.

Esther's dark story

Orphan2

The script of the film will be in charge of David Coggeshall whose best known title is'The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia'and the production will be of Dark Castle Entertainment and eOne. It is estimated that filming will begin during the third quarter of this year, but the cast of the project is not confirmed, with main doubt of who will embody the protagonist since in 2009 Isabelle Fuhrman He lifted the film almost herself, with its iconic representation of a woman inside a girl's body.


According Deadline, the story will revolve around to the past of Leena Klammer, the murderer who pretends to be the girl, renamed as Esther Coleman, in the first film. Here, we will see Klammer organize a brilliant plan to escape from a psychiatric compound Russian and then travel to the United States.

Orphan 2009 Free Full Movie Downloads Hd

Although everything points to that first part of the film will be a first act, the bulk of 'Esther'will return to the plot of Pretend to be someone else, in this case, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Lena's new life as Esther will take an unexpected turn and will have to face a mother that she is willing to protect her family at any cost. There are no approximate release dates.

