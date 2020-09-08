the origins of lobotomy in the final trailer of the Netflix series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Ratched poster heralded some of the disturbing implications that we will find in the Netflix series, prequel to the historic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and now we can enjoy the final trailer in all its glory.

The video released by Netflix reminds us that during the various episodes we will be able to deepen the origin story by Mildred Ratched, psychiatric nurse and antagonist in the film with Jack Nicholson (and in Ken Kesey’s book). The woman’s personal story will intertwine with her new job in a psychiatric hospital in Northern California, where ruthless experiments are conducted on patients.

Just in the years in which it is set, the series begins to make its way the terrible technique of lobotomy, and in the trailer we see a doctor announcing it as the latest find to “cure” what were considered deviations, such as homosexuality, restlessness, depression etc …, leaving the patient without any emotional stimulus. Apparently it will play a large role within the series as well, and Mildred herself will use it to impose her power within the institution, while at the same time pretending to be indispensable for patients.

“Well, there are right things and there are wrong things. I believe this, I think that it is worse to hear some things than to hear nothing“.

We remind you that the series will be available on Netflix starting September 18 and that the cast includes Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sharon Stone. To find out more, we recommend that you take a look at the first trailer and the synopsis of Ratched.