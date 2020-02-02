The Origins of Final Fantasy – Sector 7: The Retro Podcast of IGN Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all podcast lovers … and retro video games! After an episode in which we pressed the throttle to the bottom, we went through the pits and looked back in the rearview mirror to remember old glories of video games, it's time to return to a more relaxed theme. Of those that are savored slowly and that improve over time, such as good wine.

Because a Podcast called Sector 7, and for allusion that makes the seventh installment of the saga that marked the members of it, does not deserve to be here if you leave a franchise as magical as Final Fantasy. Today, we want to tell you about its beginnings; of the most retro games of all. From that wonderful time when Squaresoft and Enix were different companies; each with a wonderful role saga.

Therefore, we will talk not only about the era itself and the history of Square that many of you already know, but also about the original trilogy of the saga in NES. Not every day there is an expert on the subject like Daniel del Puerto (AhuraMazda), so you have to take advantage of it. Although you are warned: here we all overflow with passion for those games.

We talked about both the games themselves and all their virtues, as well as the elements that came to the saga to stay forever. And also everything that was already present in the first and that represents a great hallmark for Final Fantasy.

In addition, the section of Andrés Miguel (Cyberio) returns: "That Wonderful". And if you heard the debut a few shows back, you already know what awaits you. In it we remember retro ephemeris of 16 years ago. Topping, of course, remembering one of the games that came to the market at the time. Because now, it's already retro! In this case, Arc. The Twilight of Souls, from PS2.

As always, we hope you continue to share your messages to continue reading them. And remember that we also accept proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

In this program we have participated:

And subscribe to our channel!

Remember also that we are giving away a copy of Spyro Reasaplandited Trilogy for PC (Steam). You have all the details to participate in this article. If you follow us on Twitter (@ sector7podcast), you will be aware of all our initiatives.