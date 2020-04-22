The original six Avengers come together in this discarded Avengers: Endgame poster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The artist Kode Abdo, who you will undoubtedly know as BossLogic, managed to officially work for Disney in the promotion of Avengers: Endgame with one of his already renowned posters. But there is more that we did not see.

This other desasapland was made by the artist for the movie that will soon be one year old and now it has been exclusively shown by Inverse for enjoyment by those who devour with interest any minimally official UCM material.

In this poster that was never used or shown to the public we can see the original six avengers (Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Iron Man and Captain America) surrounded by the versions of themselves seen in previous movies.

Instead, the poster that Disney and Marvel Studios bought from BossLogic was the one that he showed with pride last year after being one of the artists that has worked best in fan art in superhero movies.

I'm really excited to announce that I officially collaborated with @Disney and @AtomTickets on an exclusive poster for #AvengersEndgame! For a limited time, when you buy a ticket for Avengers: Endgame on Atom Tickets, you can get my poster for free (plus shipping) while they last pic.twitter.com/vtb54qXvZ5 – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 2, 2019

The group of the original six Avengers has been quite shaken up since then now that Iron Man and Black Widow have died, Captain America has retired, Thor has left to find meaning in his life and the future of the rest is not entirely clear. .