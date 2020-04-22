Entertainment

The original six Avengers come together in this discarded Avengers: Endgame poster

April 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The artist Kode Abdo, who you will undoubtedly know as BossLogic, managed to officially work for Disney in the promotion of Avengers: Endgame with one of his already renowned posters. But there is more that we did not see.

This other desasapland was made by the artist for the movie that will soon be one year old and now it has been exclusively shown by Inverse for enjoyment by those who devour with interest any minimally official UCM material.

In this poster that was never used or shown to the public we can see the original six avengers (Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Iron Man and Captain America) surrounded by the versions of themselves seen in previous movies.

Instead, the poster that Disney and Marvel Studios bought from BossLogic was the one that he showed with pride last year after being one of the artists that has worked best in fan art in superhero movies.

READ:  Gears 5. Official Trailer for Operation 3 - Gridiron

The group of the original six Avengers has been quite shaken up since then now that Iron Man and Black Widow have died, Captain America has retired, Thor has left to find meaning in his life and the future of the rest is not entirely clear. .

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.