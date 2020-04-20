 The original season 6 finale had a great Thawne cliffhanger

Share it:

The Serie "The Flash" He returns tomorrow Tuesday with a new episode, after a few weeks of emptiness due to the pandemic. We have known for a long time that the current season, the sixth, will have a different end to the season than the one marked. There was no time to film it before the crisis, and therefore the end will put episode 19 of the season, and not 22. That is, they remain only four episodes ahead.

Paving the way for tomorrow's episode, they have interviewed the protagonist Grant Gustin and this one has given a first clue of what we were going to see in that original ending.

When asked about what's going to happen to Eobard Thawne, makes mention of that season finale that we were going to have, because it was going to offer what is generally called a cliffhanger on the character, that is, a surprise twist with which something is closed or finished to prime the next thing that is to come, in this case to generate hype for the next season.

There was going to be a great Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what would have been this season, but that won't be the cliffhanger we'll have. [The episode] 619, ‘Success Is Assured’, It will end up being our end, so we will have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 serves as a pretty good ending.

It should be remembered that we will see that episode that was going to serve as the end, only later, if it can be, in this same 2020.

