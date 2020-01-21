The original script for Alien's first film is about to become a comic book!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"In space nobody can hear you scream" read the tag-line of the very first film of the very successful cinematographic saga of Alien. It will be the original script of the first film to have a comic adaptation for the Dark Horse.

Written by Dan O 'Bannon for the first film released in 1979 and then directed by Ridley Scott, the original script will be adapted into a five-part series entitled Alien: The Original Screenplay and written by Cristiano Seixas with the support of the designer Guilherme Balbi, who worked on the comic adaptation, again for Dark Horse, of Predator (at this link you can find a special parony of the comic universe of Predator and Alien). The series will be released in the United States on April 22, 2020. Fans of the very famous Xenomorphs will also have in mind the comic adaptation of the original screenplay by William Gibson of Alien 3 that we have reviewed for you readers of Everyeye.

This new comic adaptation of the original screenplay will have substantial differences with the first Alien film. In the original screenplay of O 'Bannon, in fact, the role of Ripley (brought to the screen by Sigourney Weaver) was initially not expected. It will be interesting, therefore, to understand how the plot will develop and to make a comparison between film and comics to understand the differences. We just have to wait for the release of this interesting miniseries which provides a new look for a legendary film series and wait for it to arrive (hopefully soon) also to us in Italy.