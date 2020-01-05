The original Netflix movies in 2020

Netflix

THE OLD GUARD : Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood ('Love & Basketball') and based on the graphic novel of Greg Rucka Y Leandro Fernández, will tell the story of a group of immortal mercenaries (led by Charlize Theron Y Kiki Layne) struggling to remain united when a new immortal appears on the scene with new and extraordinary abilities.

MISS AMERICAN : A portrait of Taylor Swift as you've never seen it before. The American singer opens in the channel in front of the cameras of director Lana Wilson, who shows us what a superstar's life is like.

MANK : Expected new movie from David Fincher, which takes us to the process of creating one of the most important films in the history of cinema, 'Citizen Kane'. They form the cast Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance Y Lily Collins.

UNCORKED : Prime opera of Prentice Penny, which tells the story of the aspiring sommelier Elijah (Mamoudou Athie, seen in 'Unicorn Store'). The protagonist will have to face the expectations of his father, who insists on running the family business.

REBECA : The novel of Daphne du Maurier on which the 1940 classic of Alfred Hitchcock returns to the screen of the hand of Ben Wheatley ('High Rise'). The story is the same: a young woman (Lily james) and a rich widower (Armie hammer) they fall madly in love, marry and move to the Manderley mansion, where the shadow of the late wife is still too long.

HILLBILLY ELEGY : Another recognized name of the cinema joins Netflix productions with this film starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close Y Gabriel Basso. Is about Ron Howard, which adapts the memories of J.D. Vance to explore the American Dream in the history of three generations.

DA 5 BLOODS : The last of Spike lee It will also be seen on Netflix. This film will follow the lives of four African-American veterinarians returning to Vietnam in search of their lost squad leader and the promise of a buried treasure. In the cast we find Chadwick Boseman ('Black Panther'), Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Cute Y Jonathan Majors.