The original Netflix movies in 2020

Netflix arrives strong in 2020. The streaming platform does not lower the bar this year, which will release films by great directors such as David Fincher, Ron Howard, Charlie Kaufman, Dee rees, Spike lee, Ben Wheatley or Kirsten Johnson, success stories like those of 'To all the boys I fell in love with' or 'The first kiss' will return, and stars of the size of Meryl streep, Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Will ferrell, Armie hammer, Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Kidman, Ana de Armas or Chris Hemsworth.
In short, a list of almost 30 movies that they have made known through their Twitter profile, and to which we have no doubt that they will be added many more soon, such as the already known 'Diamonds in the rough' with Adam Sandler (which opens on December 31 and is among one of the most acclaimed of the season) and the Spanish 'El hoyo' de Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, great winner of the last edition of the Sitges Festival, which passed through the Spanish commercial halls and debuts worldwide through Netflix. For now, we are left with all these confirmations, which make us long teeth for the online harvest of the next 12 months.
THE OLD GUARD: Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood ('Love & Basketball') and based on the graphic novel of Greg Rucka Y Leandro Fernández, will tell the story of a group of immortal mercenaries (led by Charlize Theron Y Kiki Layne) struggling to remain united when a new immortal appears on the scene with new and extraordinary abilities.
MISS AMERICAN: A portrait of Taylor Swift as you've never seen it before. The American singer opens in the channel in front of the cameras of director Lana Wilson, who shows us what a superstar's life is like.
MANK: Expected new movie from David Fincher, which takes us to the process of creating one of the most important films in the history of cinema, 'Citizen Kane'. They form the cast Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance Y Lily Collins.
UNCORKED: Prime opera of Prentice Penny, which tells the story of the aspiring sommelier Elijah (Mamoudou Athie, seen in 'Unicorn Store'). The protagonist will have to face the expectations of his father, who insists on running the family business.
REBECA: The novel of Daphne du Maurier on which the 1940 classic of Alfred Hitchcock returns to the screen of the hand of Ben Wheatley ('High Rise'). The story is the same: a young woman (Lily james) and a rich widower (Armie hammer) they fall madly in love, marry and move to the Manderley mansion, where the shadow of the late wife is still too long.
HILLBILLY ELEGY: Another recognized name of the cinema joins Netflix productions with this film starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close Y Gabriel Basso. Is about Ron Howard, which adapts the memories of J.D. Vance to explore the American Dream in the history of three generations.
DA 5 BLOODS: The last of Spike lee It will also be seen on Netflix. This film will follow the lives of four African-American veterinarians returning to Vietnam in search of their lost squad leader and the promise of a buried treasure. In the cast we find Chadwick Boseman ('Black Panther'), Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Cute Y Jonathan Majors.
THE BOYS IN THE BAND: Produced by Ryan Murphy ('American Horror Story', 'Pose'), this film is an adaptation of the play of the same name by Joe Mantello, and that tells the story of a group of gay friends who gather to celebrate their respective birthdays. But the evening will be altered by the presence of the roommate of one of them, who has not yet left the closet.
TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I LOVE YOU: Lara Jean is back (Wool Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), the favorite couple of Netflix users after the acclaimed 'To all the boys I fell in love with'. In this sequel, your romance will be threatened by another of the suitors (Jordan Fisher) who were part of the famous love letters of the first film.
EUROVISION: Finally we will have a film about Eurovision, and above starring Will ferrell Y Rachel McAdams. Both play two aspiring musicians who are chosen to represent their country in the European competition.
I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS: The new of Charlie Kaufman It is a 'road movie' where you can feel the tension and emotional fragility of a group of characters played by Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette Y David Thewlis.
ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES: Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven and directed by Brett haley, this movie tells us the story of Violet Markey (Elle fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), two women whose encounter will change their lives forever.
THE LAST THING HE WANTED: Adapt a novel from Joan Didion It should be an event. Even more if it does Dee rees ('Mudbound') and has Anne Hathaway as the protagonist The story is about a veteran journalist who misses the thread of her own story because of her father.
A FALL FROM GRACE: In this thriller directed by Tyler perry we know Grace (Crystal fox), a woman who finds love again after a painful break, but discovers that this relationship is full of secrets that can feed her more violent side.
TIGERTAIL: One of the creators of the 'Master of none' series, Alan Yang, tells us the story of a worker from a Taiwanese factory that embarks to the United States to seek new opportunities.
THE WILLOUGHBYS: Animated film directed by Kris Pearn Y Cory Evans, where Willoughbys children want to send their parents on vacation to be alone. And by doing that, they will find the true meaning of the family.
THE FIRST KISS 2: Another successful teenage couple who returns to Netflix, the one formed by Elle (Joey king) and Noah (Jacob Elordi), who just had a romantic summer before starting the university stage that will test their relationship, now in the distance.
THE HALF OF IT: The screenwriter and director Alice Wu brings us another teenage story, where a shy student is hired by a nerd to help her get the admiration of the most popular girl in the institute. Although his treatment will become a little more complicated when the hired person begins to feel things for the girl.
DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD: The acclaimed director Kirsten Johnson ('Cameraperson') pays tribute to his 86-year-old father with this documentary invaded by fantasies beyond death. Both face a future that they cannot continue to delay.
CRIP CAMP: We return to Woodstock, in the 70s, where a revolution was taking place in a camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives with the movement. Documentary directed by Nicole Newnham Y Jim LeBrecht, and produced by Obama.
CONFIDENTIAL SPENSER: A mystery and suspense drama directed by Peter Berg ('The only survivor'), who returns to team up with Mark Wahlberg to tell the story of an expoliation who moves to his friend Hawk's house (Winston duke), a martial arts fighter with whom he will join to solve a double homicide.
SERGIO: Leadered by Wagner Moura Y Ana de Armas, this drama directed by Greg Barker it places us in the invasion of Iraq by the United States, where a United Nations diplomat faces the most delicate mission of his career.
OVER THE MOON: The animation icon Glen Keane He makes his feature film debut with this musical adventure about a girl who builds a space rocket to travel to the moon and show his father that the Moon Goddess exists.
COFFEE & KAREEM: A Detroit policeman teams up with his girlfriend's 11-year-old son to clear his name and hunt the most ruthless criminal in the city. They star Ed Helms Y Taraji P. Henson.
THE PROM: Again Ryan Murphy, the most prolific person on Netflix, who now directs this story about a lesbian teenager who is prohibited from attending a dance with her girlfriend. The injustice will bring together a group of artists who are willing to fight to eradicate it. They star Meryl streep, James corden Y Nicole Kidman.
OUT OF THE FIRE: Directed by Sam Hargrave and starring Chris Hemsworth, tells the story of a relentless black market mercenary whose skills are requested to rescue the son of a criminal. A thriller full of action.
LOST GIRLS: Based on real events, this film by Liz Garbus He tells us how the passivity of the police leads to Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan) to investigate the disappearance of his daughter.
JINGLE JANGLE: This Christmas musical directed by David E. Talbert He tells us the story of a besieged toymaker, his granddaughter and a magical invention. They star Forest whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key Y Madelen Mills.
