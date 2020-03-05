The Original Banda el Limón offers a juicy show at the Angostura Carnival

Share it:

Angostura, Sinaloa.- One of the most representative groups of the Mexican Regional once demonstrated on the stage why they are what they are. The Original Band the Lemon of Don Salvador Lizárraga closed in a very original way the parties of the Angostura Carnival 2020 "Safari, the wonders of wildlife".

From the first notes they began to sing, they felt the strength and musical power of this group that was born in 1965 in the town of El Limón De Los Peraza, near the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa under the name of Banda Limón. It should be noted with capital letters that this 2020 The Original Banda el Limón celebrates 55 years of musical career, a band proud of our sinaloense music.

"We want them to have a good time with us, we want them to dance, we want them to enjoy our music, but of course they have a very original night," said José Ramón Maldonado, one of the vocalists.

"You have fun and we take care of the music, tonight we will take a tour of all the successes of La Original Banda el Limón," said Kevin Melendres other voices of the group, "we will enjoy," also added vocalist Victor Noriega before starting with the musical repertoire.

A few minutes after starting his show, The Original Banda el Limón ventured a dove with Don Miguel Angle of the legendary group Miguel and Miguel "La Voz Original".

As part of the celebration of its 55 years of experience, The Original Band the Lemon of Don Salvador Lizárraga launched last February on digital platforms and on the radio of Mexico and the United States, the single "You have to know" which form part of the record production "From here pa'l real".







