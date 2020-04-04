Entertainment

The Origin of Gru 'to 2021

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The 'Minions' sequel was slated to land in theaters this summer; However, it will do so in the same summer season but next year. Universal has announced that 'Gru's origin'an entire year is delayed.

Specifically, the new release date marked in the study calendar is the July 2, 2021, day that belonged until now to 'Sing 2' and that now will come six months later also, the December 22, 2021. The reason for the delay is not so much the fear that the cinemas will keep their doors closed in the summer but rather the impossibility of ending the post production in time, then the studies of Illumination in France they are closed to the expansion of COVID-19.

This new story has been directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson (in the first it was next to Pierre Coffin), who have prepared a nostalgic trip to the past. Because as the name of the film indicates, in 'Minions: The Origin of Gru' we will know how lthe Minions and a youngster Gru (with bangs) they first met. As the trailer you have on these lines confirms, this sequel comes with a very seventies tone and, above all, with much, much humor.

READ:  21 movies that you can watch in a loop and not get tired

Do you want these yellow beings? Although it will take a little longer to arrive, these days it may be a good plan to go back to review your solo film as well as the entire trilogy of 'Gru: My favorite villain. '

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.