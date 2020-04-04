The Origin of Gru 'to 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 'Minions' sequel was slated to land in theaters this summer; However, it will do so in the same summer season but next year. Universal has announced that 'Gru's origin'an entire year is delayed.

Specifically, the new release date marked in the study calendar is the July 2, 2021, day that belonged until now to 'Sing 2' and that now will come six months later also, the December 22, 2021. The reason for the delay is not so much the fear that the cinemas will keep their doors closed in the summer but rather the impossibility of ending the post production in time, then the studies of Illumination in France they are closed to the expansion of COVID-19.

This new story has been directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson (in the first it was next to Pierre Coffin), who have prepared a nostalgic trip to the past. Because as the name of the film indicates, in 'Minions: The Origin of Gru' we will know how lthe Minions and a youngster Gru (with bangs) they first met. As the trailer you have on these lines confirms, this sequel comes with a very seventies tone and, above all, with much, much humor.

Do you want these yellow beings? Although it will take a little longer to arrive, these days it may be a good plan to go back to review your solo film as well as the entire trilogy of 'Gru: My favorite villain. '