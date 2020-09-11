The Origin Blind Maid: first teaser for the new first-person horror

Over the last few hours, the announcement of a new survival horror with a subjective view has come as a surprise The Origin: Blind Maid.

According to the development team, Waraní Studios, it is an adventure in which the players take on the role of a corrupt politician, who finds himself fleeing his country to find “refuge” in a region populated by mysterious creatures and dangers of various kinds. Taking a look at the description of the game on Steam, where the official page has just been created, the title allows you to use Weapons but the resources will be so scarce that the situations in which it will be possible to shoot will be very few and it will therefore be necessary to hide or escape from the threats that roam the game levels.

Here is i minimum requirements of the PC version and on the Steam page:

Sistema operativo: Windows 7 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3

Memoria: 6 GB in RAM

Video card: GTX 460

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB of available space

The Origin: Blind Maid is expected to make its debut during the first months of 2021 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). There is currently no news of any versions for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.