The Order 1886 celebrates its fifth anniversary: ​​still no news on a sequel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Exactly five years ago, on February 20, 2015, The Order: 1886 made its debut on the gaming market, enriching the PlayStation 4 softeca.

The production signed by the developers of Ready at Dawn it landed exclusively on the Sony home console, generating widely diversified reactions within the gaming community. Today, the title celebrates its own fifth anniversary, but, for now, the adventures of the charismatic Sir Galahad remain unfinished. At present, there has never been any official announcement from Sony or the software house regarding the development of a new title that takes on the legacy of production.

In contrast, in July of last year, a rumor was denied about a sequel to The Order: 1886 for PS5. 2020 began with new alleged rumors in this regard, which however remain without any type of official confirmation. For now, therefore, nothing seems to be moving in the direction of a return to the atmosphere of Victorian London from The Order: 1886. What do you think, you would like to see Sir Galahad return, maybe on PlayStation 5?

On the pages of Everyeye, our Giuseppe Carrabba tried, some time ago, to hypothesize a future for The Order: 1886.