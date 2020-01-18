The Order: 1886, a leak appears on the net that would refer to the sequel

Share it:

While Ready at Dawn has confirmed that it is working on a new triple A console game, without ever specifying anything about a sequel for The Order 1886, a recent leak surfaced on the net has reawakened the imagination of fans.

A post published on NeoGAF by OsirisBlack refers to an alleged gameplay trailer that recalls the atmosphere of The Order 1886, without however mentioning it directly. In the video you would see a man with a kind of torch mounted on his shoulders that illuminates a dark room, and then shoot and escape from a creature with yellow eyes and multiple arms. The monster then hums the phrase "I found you" from behind a door, before the game's title appears on the screen. OsirisBlack then states that what he saw would correspond to true gameplay, with physics and illumination "of another level".

Obviously there is no way to prove the truthfulness of what has been said and every single information must be taken with pliers. However OsirisBlack has hinted with a series of clues on the same forum that it was the possible sequel to The Order, even adding that his release is expected on PS5 and Xbox Series X, quite particular detail given that the IP is in the hands of Sony. It must be said that the post made headlines because the user, a few months before the release of PS4 PRO, provided a precise report on the costs and versions of the console, accompanied by some details on its technical characteristics. As with most leaks, it may have been just luck.