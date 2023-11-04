The Orbital Children Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Written and directed by Mitsuo Iso, ‘The Orbital Children’ is a Japanese science fiction animation that contains the voices of Natsumi Fujiwara, Azumi Waki, Kensho Ono, and Chinatsu Akasaki. Touya and Konoha are two youngsters born on the moon who are undergoing rehabilitation on a Japanese space station in the near future in preparation for their return to Earth.

They are joined by Taiyo, Mina, and Hiroshi, who have all journeyed to space from Earth, unaware of the unanticipated events awaiting them there. After a comet slams into the Japanese space station, the kids are split up and forced to fend for themselves with limited oxygen and no access to the internet.

The futures of Touya, Konoha, and his friends were left up in the air after the first six episodes aired. You’ve come to the correct spot if you’re eager to find out when the series will resume so that some of the issues brought up in the pilot may be answered. The premiere date and storyline for the upcoming second season of “The Orbital Children” are detailed below.

The Orbital Children Season 2 Renewal Status

After the first episode of the six-part series aired, viewers had to speculate about what would become of Touya, Konoha, and their nakama (companions).

The series was obviously extremely short on time, and several sections in the tale had to be eliminated because of this (among other reasons why there are only six episodes). Many important sequences, especially those at the end of the tale, were cut to fit the film within its allotted three hours, including those that took place before Episode One and on the moon on a daily basis.

The tale is concluded, however, showrunner Mitsuo Iso has stated his desire to release the “director’s cut” if given the chance. However, there is no confirmed data on a second season, however, the likelihood is high.

The Orbital Children Season 2 Release Date

The film will have two separate premiere dates, the first on January 28, 2022, and the second on February 11, 2022. The producers have made no announcements about season 2. A new season of The Orbital Children is allegedly in the works at the mega-streaming service. If this does occur, it may hit shelves as early as 2024.

The Orbital Children Story

Anshin, a Japanese commercial space station in geocentric orbit, is hit by a comet in the near future of 2045. Simultaneously, three kids from Earth were sent to the commercial space station for a sponsored visit. Touya Sagami, a little kid, is one of the few people left on Earth who was born in space, and that is why they have come to meet him.

Touya and Konoha, another person born in space, are preparing for a move to Earth’s gravity by engaging in physical treatment on the space colony. The space station’s digital systems fail after the comet crash. The kids, cut off from the rest of the station’s adults, get about in the aftermath of the tragedy by communicating locally via narrowband connections, employing artificial intelligence with limited cognitive abilities, and piloting drones using dermal devices that function similarly to cellphones.

They lose access to the internet, their oxygen supply is cut off, and they find out that the station has been hit and is leaking air. They had to deal with decompression, extravehicular activity (EVA) while wearing insufficient plastic suits, and rogue micromachines that were meant to extract water from comets. This decade may have seen the close avoidance of a technological singularity, which looms above these present challenges.

The Orbital Children Cast

Touya Sagami Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English)

Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara (Japanese); Griffin Burns (English) Konoha Б Nanase Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris (English)

Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Cassandra Lee Morris (English) Taiyo Tsukuba Voiced by: Kensho Ono (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)

Voiced by: Kensho Ono (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English) Mina Misasa Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Tara Sands (English)

Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Tara Sands (English) Hiroshi Tanegashima Voiced by: Yumiko Kobayashi (Japanese); Colleen O’Shaughnessey (English)

Voiced by: Yumiko Kobayashi (Japanese); Colleen O’Shaughnessey (English) Nasa Houston Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Abby Trott (English)

Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Abby Trott (English) Mayor Sagami Voiced by: Eiji Hanawa (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Voiced by: Eiji Hanawa (Japanese); Ray Chase (English) Isako Darmstadt Nobeyama Voiced by: Emiko Takeuchi (Japanese); Julie Nathanson (English)

Voiced by: Emiko Takeuchi (Japanese); Julie Nathanson (English) Kennedy Uchinoura Johnson Voiced by: Daiki Hamano (Japanese)

Voiced by: Daiki Hamano (Japanese) Anshinkun Voiced by: Jin Urayama (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

Voiced by: Jin Urayama (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English) Twelve Voiced by: Moichi Saito (Japanese); Elijah Ungvary (English)

The Orbital Children Season 2 Plot

Since season two of The Orbital Children has not been officially announced, there is no information available about its storyline. The author, however, has said that he would like to publish the “director’s cut” version if given the opportunity should a second season be produced. Touya and Konoha’s histories prior to the events are likely to be explored. A lot of people have high hopes that it will be an exciting space journey.

Season 2’s Konoha, Touya, and the rest of the gang preserve mankind, but then they get a mysterious email telling them to meet somewhere beneath the night sky. It may be coming from a long distance off, but the deuteragonists can still make out the voice that used to bother them. The two will have the impression that they are eager to meet, thus they should run into one other soon. Since Bright and Dakki, the Buddy drones, are still alive, too, we may hope to see them brought back to life in the next episode.

In the meantime, Touya, who has settled into life on Earth, hopes to join his friends in catching up with the voices as soon as possible. How their future space explorations pan out remains to be seen; they live in a technologically sophisticated society with many undiscovered secrets.

Where to watch The Orbital Children?

A Netflix original, The Orbital Children is set in space. It’s available to stream on Netflix. To access it, you must have a Netflix membership.