         The OPPO Reno Ace 2 5G will be presented on April 13 and this is what we know about it so far

The OPPO Reno Ace arrived last October but it seems that within the Chinese manufacturer they will not wait for the year to renew it. Six months seems more than enough, as it has just been announced that the OPPO Reno Ace 2 5G, if it is finally a single device, it will be officially presented on April 13.

And as it is already a tradition in the mobile sector, this Reno Ace 2 5G has been receiving leaks for some time so we can get an idea of ​​what is to come. The last name makes it clear that there will be 5G connectivity, but from the future OPPO also knows the charge of its battery, some memory versions and the cameras. And something else.

65W fast charge

Fast charging has long been one of OPPO's strong points in its presentations. The Chinese manufacturer continues to take its maximum power delivery speed further and further, and thanks to different leaks we already know that the OPPO Reno Ace 2 5G will have 65W fast charge with cable. We specify "wired" because it will also have ultrafast wireless charging, specifically, 40W.

For the rear cameras we will have a quad configuration of which we know the main sensor, one of 48 megapixels which coincides with that already exhibited by the OPPO Reno Ace from half a year ago. We can assume that the other three cameras would be super wide angle, telephoto and black and white, although the latter could change to a macro lens following the latest market trends.

A full-fledged flagship with the fastest fast charges on the market

The camera has also emerged in leaks and previous rumors, and if everything is correct we will find a perforated AMOLED of 6.5 inches with FullHD + resolution, with 500nits of maximum brightness and perhaps with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The processor has not emerged yet, but considering that the Reno Ace came with a Snapdragon 855+, it would be logical to mount a Snapdragon 865 with the X55 modem here to offer 5G both SA and NSA. A chip that would be accompanied, at least, by a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In addition to all the aforementioned we would have a fingerprint reader embedded under the screen in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC chip, FM radio, headphone jack and a USB Type-C for file upload and transfer. There are still many gaps to fill but surely we will have some extra leak when the presentation date approaches. Remember, Monday, April 13.

