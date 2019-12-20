The opening video of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot compared to the original theme

Share it:

In the past few hours Bandai Namco showed the opening intro of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the highly anticipated Action RPG coming out at the beginning of 2020 that promises to tell, word of the developers, the story of Dragon Ball like never before in a video game.

It is actually a highly anticipated product, also because it is true that video games on Dragon Ball many have been made throughout history, but practically all of them were in their comfort zones fighting, while there is a lot of curiosity regarding what will be in all respects a first GDR set in the world of Dragon Ball.

As we said, the opening intro released by the publisher did nothing but increase thehype towards the game and, as often happens, the content creators went wild, comparing the video with other videos related to the saga. Yesterday was the turn of the Italian theme song for Dragon Ball, today instead we see the opening intro of Kakarot compared to the original theme song of the anime.

If the notes of Cha-La Head-Cha-La they always excite you, don't worry: we can understand you. What do you think of the game? What do you expect from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot? If you want to learn more, take a look at our latest preview of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.