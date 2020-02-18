The opening of My Hero Academia 4 undergoes changes

Share it:

Since episode 15, season 4 of My Hero Academia has introduced new acronyms. The opening goes from Polaris of Blue Encount to Starmaker of Kana-Boon, while the ending from Koukai no Uta of Sayuri to Shout Baby of Ryokuoushoku Shakai. In this way, fans were welcomed into the new narrative arc of My Hero Academia which now comes alive.

But a few episodes from the onset, the opening of the Kana-Boons of My Hero Academia 4 is already changed in some frames. Between the second 25 and 30 of the opening theme video, Kyoka Jiro can be seen grappling with the writing of a song with a serious expression on her face. Jiro is modified in episode 18 which aired last Saturday and in the image below you can compare the various details.

The Kyuadam fan posted the two frames on Reddit in comparison, with the newer one at the top while the old version at the bottom. If previously Jiro she seemed focused, with angular features for the face, now the girl has added a slightly more debased expression by rounding the facial lines. These were not the only differences because other fans have noticed, in the new frame, the disappearance of many shadows around the chain on the neck and wrist, as well as the modification of the neck itself and the features of the clavicles.

If Jiro's change of expression has been appreciated, the same cannot be said for these last missing details, which probably have not been added by the production of My Hero Academia to speed up the creation of the animation. My Hero Academia 4 will return with episode 19 on Saturday night on VVVVID