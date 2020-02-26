The opening of Black Clover is updated: other references to the next narrative arc?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The manga of Black Clover it is still in progress and has now reached chapter 240, published on MangaPlus on February 21st. The anime equally continues its transmission and has adapted the story of the manga up to chapter 220. A very small difference which, however, seems not to stop the adaptation of the next narrative arc.

After the two episodes dedicated to Secre and its history, the first effective fillers of the Studio Pierrot adaptation, was the soul of Black Clover in a particular place: to continue with the manga story or to start with a completely new narrative arc? It seems that the animation studio has not yet considered the latter hypothesis since the opening Black Catcher has been updated introducing many elements of the next phase of the story.

The tenth opening theme of Black Clover when it was introduced in episode 116 had a gray tone and showed characters like Secre, Licht and above all the demon who had designed everything to come back to life. Crunchyroll however, has published the new video of the opening in question, which you can see above, which shows itself not only with a significantly changed tone but also with many hints of the next narrative arc.

Among the many images that flow you can see numerous characters, some still unknown to fans of the anime, including an ally and a trio of antagonists that will make life difficult for the protagonists of Black Clover. The acronym ends with a map of the world of Black Clover and which highlights the various realms, making it clear to the most passionate what the Black Bulls' next move will be. It therefore seems that Black Clover will not go into the fillers and will continue according to the tracks traced by Yuki Tabata.