The only time Verónica Castro and Angélica Rivera performed together

Verónica Castro and Angélica Rivera, both actresses, originally from Mexico City, were sisters-in-law for several years. Angelica married José Alberto Castro, brother of Veronica, and both acted together for the only time in the 80s.

A video circulates on YouTube in which Verónica Castro and Angélica Rivera appear together. It is the video Macumba, by Mrs. Verónica, where Angelica looks in full youth.

This video would mean the debut of Angélica Rivera, who admired Verónica Castro and would look for her to meet her, then invite her to work with her in the video of that song, Verónica's success in the mid-80s.









It is known in the entertainment world in Mexico that, because Rivera was related to Veronica, he met José Alberto, who would later be her boyfriend and marry him.

And it is also known that both actresses would not have any communication today, in part, because Verónica did not find many things about Angelica, including that she has divorced him.

Angélica and José Alberto lived 14 years in free union and married in December 2004, in Mexico City, and in 2008 they divorced. Both are parents of three daughters.

According to a report in different news portals, in 2016 the book 'I am the owner' came to light, written by Sanjuana Martínez and Verónica told the writer that she was not interested in talking about Angelica's life.