The only Nintendo PlayStation prototype that exists is auctioned for more than $ 30,000

The almost mythological Nintendo PlayStation That never happened to be a prototype was believed to be completely extinct until what is believed to have appeared is the only surviving unit of a total of 200 units destroyed at the time.

Obviously this collection piece is at auction and the price is not exactly low. Currently the bid exceeds $ 30,000 and there is still almost a month left for the auction to close, so the figure could go up to six digits easily.

Those who want to opt to own this piece of plastic filled with circuits that is part of the history of video games must enter Heritage Auctions and bid an obscene sum to take it home.

The owners of the device claim to have played several installments of Mortal Kombat to check its operation, so it is not only a museum piece, it also serves to throw a few games from time to time if you can not panic to spoil such an artifact.

The bids can only be made in increments of 500 dollars, so we will see how the figure goes up non-stop if the enthusiasts of the middle story decide to start a bidding war to see who is done with this piece that they can make profitable with exhibitions or simply admiring her every day in the living room.

Despite its name, the console is not able to run PlayStation games and is only compatible with Super Famicon cartridges, yet it is a real achievement that remains functional, having passed a couple of decades since the SIE CEO Olaf Olafsson , he will take the console with him by joining Advanta Corporation, a company that went bankrupt for a while after forcing its managers to destroy all their assets to put them up for auction and recover some money.