The only escape route for Manchester City players who want to leave the club after the penalty

UEFA's sanction against Manchester City excluding them from the Champions League for the next two editions it has been the toughest of punishments and from there players and staff score the ground in a hypothetical departure from the club, if the appeal that the English team will present before the TAS does not prosper.

There has been a lot of talk about the future of Pep Guardiola as a club coach, however there are many players who at this time will consider whether or not to continue in the team after not being able to play the best club competition in the world. What is the trick of these players? Article 14 of the regulations on the status and transfer of FIFA players, in which it is termination of contracts for just causeto.

Article 14 In the event that there is a justified cause, any party can terminate a contract without any consequences (payment of compensation or imposition of sports sanctions)

Although from England see this option "very unlikely" this article is a trick that can mean the only legal escape route with a valid contract. The sports sanction is therefore sufficient argument to apply this article that, in all cases, would be reviewed and controlled by the FIFA bodies that would study each case individually. If positive, football players may be free agents and therefore sign up for free For any other club.

Rumors about the exits of Sterling and Guardiola

The newspaper The sun He said that Real Madrid would already be testing the player for a possible offer in the summer market, something that his representative Aidy Ward has denied: "Raheem is only concentrated in the City and he won't be distracted by anything he talks about signings right now. "

On the other hand, Guardiola, who has been linked to Turin Juventus, will decide his future in the next 24 hours according to The Times. According to the British paper the technician will confirm that he stays in the City in the press conference prior to the game against West Ham.