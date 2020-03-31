         The OnePlus 8 will be presented online on April 14 through YouTube

Share it:

True to their appointment each year, the OnePlus team has been preparing a presentation of new products for the month of April for some time, although until now the date was undetermined. Now, thanks to a company statement, we know that the future OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 ProIf everything goes according to plan, they will be presented on April 14.

Following the lines of other manufacturers, OnePlus has decided that your event is entirely online in order to save the different restrictions and quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, OnePlus has called the press on April 14 at 17:00 in Central European time or CET.

A couple of phones and maybe a surprise

In the form of leaks we have already had several news about the future OnePlus 8, such as the fact that we expect at least two models, a somewhat more basic OnePlus 8 and a more powerful OnePlus 8 Pro. The brand itself has already slipped some of its features, such as the screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz that should raise the level of that of the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, which came with 90Hz of refreshment.

In addition to this screen, for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro we expect the Snapdragon 865 As commander-in-chief of the entire internal team, the most advanced processor that we find at the moment in the Android market. For the memories versions in LPDDR5 are expected, as well as UFS 3.0 in the internal storages.

Smooth displays and 5G connectivity for future OnePlus 8

But not only this, since the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro should both have 5G connectivity, something that the manufacturer itself already anticipates in the statement that warns of its presentation. "No detail goes unnoticed by us, however small, since OnePlus always strives to offer the best possible user experience in each and every one of our flagships."

As we have previously said, the OnePlus 8 family, made up of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and perhaps the odd surprise, will be presented next April 14 at 5:00 p.m. in Central European hours. The event can be seen both on the company's website, at this link, and on the OnePlus YouTube channel, in this other one.