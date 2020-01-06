The one that is beautiful: Manelyk is seen without makeup at Christmas and surprises everyone

Manelyk not only did he take advantage of Christmas to shout at four winds his love for Jawy Méndez, also showed its natural beauty.

The participant of Acapulco Shore He showed himself in his photographs with a very soft and sophisticated look that even shows that he used very little, or almost nothing, makeup.

Accompanied by her partner and wrapped in a black leather skirt and a red Christmas sweater, Manelyk stole sighs in this image that shows a new facet of the influencer.

“Christmas !!! @jawymendez_oficial 1 of 800 Christmas together, ”was the caption of the image he shared on his Instagram.

The image soon reached just over 222 thousand likes on his profile; They also praised their choice of styling that caused good reactions in their fans.

“What a beautiful photo”, “You look radiant”, “They make a great couple”, “Always diva”, “How beautiful”, were the comments of his followers.

There was also an opportunity to congratulate the couple for the love that the couple announced a few weeks ago.

