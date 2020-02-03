The one-shot of Death Note is available from today, here are the first reactions of the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you haven't done it yet, it's time to run up MangaPlus, since the highly anticipated one-shot of Death Note has recently been added. The 87 pages of the special are as usual available for free in English and Spanish, and will take you for one last time to experience the adventures of the shinigami Ryuk and the owner of notebook of death.

For the occasion, the author Tsugumi Ohba he joined forces with the artist Takeshi Obata, staging the epic clash between the new protagonist Minoru Tanaka is Near, now known as the new L. On the artistic front, the one-shot rises well above the average, with an attention to detail that makes reading a real joy for the eyes. The story presents the typical twists to which the saga has become accustomed to us, and in this regard you can take a look at the reactions of the fans visible at the bottom.

Without making spoilers, we can then anticipate that the one-shot will have several references to the main series, as well as a beautiful Easter egg dedicated to a controversial political figure that you will surely recognize.

And what do you think of it? Have you already read the work? Let us know your opinion by leaving a spoiler-free comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the special of Death Note.