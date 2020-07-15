The ONE PIECE Tower is about to close: that's how long it will remain accessible

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Coming soon The Tokyo Tower amusement park, dedicated to ONE PIECE, will close its doors. Before this happens, it will be possible to access the structure for a limited period of about two weeks, from 18 to 31 July.

The notification of this development came from the Twitter user @newworldartur, always very careful about the work of Eiichiro Oda, who has attached to his post the official notice about the closure of the park.

Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower was created in 2015, in order to give fans an experience as close as possible to the fantastic pirate world built by Eiichiro Oda. The entire park is a New World island called Tongari Island, on which the Straw Hat crew has also landed.

The leader of the island is Tongari Den Den Mushi, who often appears as a tour guide for some attractions and on the park's website. The ONE PIECE Tower is an extremely popular spot for tourists, and in 2016 it ranked seventh in the Tripadvisor ranking of the ten best amusement parks in Japan.

ONE PIECE: here is an incredible low-cost Going Merry cosplay. We arrived mid-week and – as always – the spoilers of the next chapter of ONE PIECE, 985, arrive on time.