The ONE PIECE live-action showrunner speaks about the new series

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few hours ago Netflix announced through its social channels the arrival of a live-action transposition of ONE PIECE, which will tell the story of the iconic pirates in 10 episodes. The series shownrunner, Steven Maeda, also spoke on the project.

Before going into his statements, let's take a brief look at the background of the character in question. Steven Maeda offered his contribution mainly in the television field, working as a producer on the series of Lost, CSI: Miami and Lie To Me, to mention the best known ones.

In his comment, Maeda did not reveal further details about the series, inherent in the cast or the rest of the staff, but was very enthusiastic about this new adventure:

"I am thrilled to be working on the Straw Hat crew's live-action adventures with the highly talented Matt Owens, Tomorrow Studios, and Netflix. Thanks to Oda-sensei for entrusting us with his creation."

As Oda himself reported, the actors who will play the characters coined by the author have been chosen for some time, so the release date of the series should be within this year. As for the staff, however, we know just the name of Matt Owens, who is known to have written the TV series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

New information about the project will be revealed in the coming days.

Are Kid and Luffy more alike than expected? The latest episode of ONE PIECE reveals it.

