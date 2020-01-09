The One Piece exists, but what did Roger really find on Laugh Tale?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The One Piece is that mythical treasure which also gives its name to the manga of Eiichiro Oda. It is the goal that Monkey D. Luffy and his crew want to reach, after a journey across the Rotta Maggiore. Its nature is still unknown, but ONE PIECE chapter 967 has started to bring us closer to the extent of this legacy.

After a trip that saw Whole Cake Island, the Isle of Men Fish, Wanokuni and Zou as stops, Gol D. Roger's crew prepares to travel to the last island. The four Road Poignee Griffe have in fact triangulated the position of this mythical place of which nobody knows anything, although unfortunately Buggy and Shanks will not be in the game.

Once on the island, Roger's crew observes the treasure in front of them, the One Piece, but what will there be? While Roger christens Laugh Tale, he also mentions that no one has set foot there for 800 years and seems to point out that everything present there was brought by the mysterious Joy Boy. Eiichiro Oda has already ruled out an intangible treasure in various interviews, so whoever arrives on Laugh Tale will really find priceless objects.

Gold appears to be an essential component of any treasure, but it will not be the only one. A part of this will consist of a Poignee Griffe where Joy Boy probably wrote the history of the world and the 100 years of emptiness, a story that made Roger and his crew laugh at the end of the ONE PIECE chapter 967. Another hypothetical component is the origin of the Adam and Eve trees, as well as the ruins of an ancient civilization or it could even be the hiding place of a further Ancestral Weapon. And what do you think Luffy and his companions will find on Laugh Tale?