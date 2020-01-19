The ONE PIECE Buster Call contest takes shape! Here are the first fantastic designs

Share it:

A mysterious Buster Call event caused ONE PIECE fans to erect their antennas in September. What was initially thought to be an entirely different event turned out to be a presentation of ONE PIECE themed content involving talented artists from all over the world.

One PIECE fan illustrators to participate will see their designs exhibited at some fairs during 2020, in partnership with Bandai Namco Spirits, and one of them showed us the result it has achieved.

NakedCherry shared on Twitter the two illustrations prepared for the Complexon in Los Angeles and the Shanghai Innersect that drag Luffy and companions in an unknown world. In the poster on the left, Boa Hancock in the foreground looks like a movie diva American 50s while Nico Robin and Nami are behind her and a smiling Luffy conquers the audience.

The second illustration instead has a more detective tone, portraying the first four characters who joined Luffy's crew together with their captain. Sanji, Nami, Zoro and Usopp surround Luffy while they are all dressed as gangsters. We should note the many details present in both designs that help to lower the characters in these new worlds.