The ONE PIECE anime will stop: it will skip two weeks of programming

Act one of Wanokuni is finished, phase of ONE PIECE culminating with the clash between Luffy and Kaido that saw the emperor as the undisputed winner. Eiichiro Oda has left no way out and has now thrown Luffy in prison. After a short intermission, ONE PIECE will enter the second part of Wanokuni which, however, will stop in the early stages.

Fans need not fear, why the break will not happen soon. ONE PIECE will return on Sunday 12 January with episode 917 and will continue without stop until episode 923. It is from March onwards that the change of programming was announced, due to the arrival of the Tokyo 2020 marathon and the Nagoya women's marathon 2020 that will be held in those days.

ONE PIECE episode 924 will be moved to March 15, 2020, when it was originally scheduled for the first of the same month. The same fate goes to episode 925 which will pass from 8 to 22 March. The soul of ONE PIECE reserves a two-week break then to make room for the sporting event.

As told by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is narrating the most important saga of the manga, considering that this will bring the protagonists and the readers directly to the final arc of the work, which should be concluded in about five years.