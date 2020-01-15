The ONE PIECE anime reveals a new Devil Fruit owner

Share it:

As we all know one piece is an anime that deals with the raids of a group of pirates, in a world of pirates. But one should not make the mistake of believing that, for this reason, he is a less "particular" Shonen than the others, more attached to reality. Because we know very well how it is dotted with oddities.

In fact, the series is characterized by extraordinary powers and men with superhuman strength, thanks also to the Devil fruits that confer, to those who eat them, extraordinary capacity. Those who are following the anime or have already read the manga certainly know it but, in the last episode aired in Japan, a new bearer of Devil Fruit has been revealed.

While Gecko Moria reappears on the scene in search of an old companion, Absalom, he learns that he has met a truly cruel fate. Indeed, the man was brutally murdered by the crew of Blackbeard, intent on stealing the fruit. For those who don't remember, Absalom was in possession of the Suke Suke no Mi which allowed him to become invisible and make invisible whatever he touched.

Remembered that, in this episode of the anime of one piece it turns out that in the end Blackbeard decided to assign this fruit to an old acquaintance of ours: Shiryu, former head jailer of Impel Down who went, in fact, to join the crew of one of the four emperors.

Have you seen the last episode? Did you know about this thing? Let us know below in the comments.

