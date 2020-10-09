The ONE PIECE anime is preparing for the great war of Wano: the titles of the next episodes

The ONE PIECE manga has long been in the middle of the third phase of Wanokuni. The island where one of the biggest battles of the Luffy and companions saga will take place, however, is even further behind the times when we talk about the anime. For this the transposition of Toei Animation is now facing the second phase of the narrative arc.

Big Mom’s arrival in Udon prison forced Queen to transform into a brachiosaurus, making use of her own Devil Fruit. The battle of the prison will continue in ONE PIECE 945 where Big Mom will be the protagonist again. But what should we expect from future episodes? For those who do not want to read the manga, the announcements of the titles of the subsequent episodes come to the rescue.

ONE PIECE 946: “Stop the empress! Queen’s secret plan”

ONE PIECE 947: “A lethal weapon! Aim at Luffy with the bullets of the plague”

ONE PIECE 948: “The counterattack begins! Luffy, the samurai and the Red Sheaths”

ONE PIECE 949: “I came here to win! Luffy’s scream and his courage towards death”

Beyond episode 945 that has already been revealed, we therefore see the titles of the episodes of ONE PIECE up to 949, or those that will keep us busy until the beginning of November. There battle of Queen and Big Mom will continue a little longer then leaving room for Luffy and the samurai of the Nine Red Sheaths and their counterattack.

ONE PIECE is therefore about to give its viewers action-packed episodes and meant for the future battle.