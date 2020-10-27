The ONE PIECE 948 trailer features a very strong new character

In the anime of ONE PIECE we still have to discover all the identities of the Nove Foderi Rossi. Some of these we got to know during the journey to Wanokuni – Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo – while others we are discovering as the saga of the island in the hands of Kaido and Orochi goes on.

Waiting to discover all the powers of the new Luffy, who has only scratched the surface with the enhancement of the Haki of the Armor, the battle continues to go crazy in the Udon prison. After taking Big Mom away, the prison remained in chaos and Queen entrusted Babanuki with the task of bringing her back to peace.

Luffy is naturally at the center of these ONE PIECE episodes and the main chaos factor. But the battle with the prisoners took an unexpected turn due to the bullets created by the Kaido Calamity. However, an old acquaintance of the samurai and a new one for the spectators will also be on the field: a character who had been incarcerated for years and who ate only poisonous fish.

The trailer di ONE PIECE 948 finally shows us who this person is and his entrance in style: it’s time for the big shots of the prison to get rid of the enemies revealing all their extraordinary power.