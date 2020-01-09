The Olympic goal by Toni Kroos who beat Real Madrid against Valencia

An Olympic goal by Toni Kroos premiered against Valencia in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. An error of Jaume Doménech to clear the shot of the German made the ché set fit first.

A tight right from Isco Alarcón increased the advantage to Real Madrid against Valenci at the break of the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, in which Zinedine Zidane's team owned the possession.

Zidane's commitment to four midfielders, plus Isco hitch, caused Real Madrid to send in a first part of the game's low pace. Jaume Doménech saved the first one from Varane's head but reacted late at 16 minutes, when Kroos surprised him from the corner kick and advanced the Real Madrid team.

Valencia did not shoot at goal in the first half, in which its most dangerous approach It was a high shot from Kevin Gameiro. Six minutes to rest Isco signed the second after controlling with a chest a rebound and shoot tight to the post. A stubborn may be the third, but it crashed on the pole.