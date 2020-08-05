The Old Guard on Netflix, will there be a sequel? Production news is coming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the extraordinary public success obtained by The Old Guard, there is persistent talk about the arrival of a possible sequel for the cinecomic starring Charlize Theron, whose cast also includes ours Luca Marinelli; after the actors' statements, the screenwriter of the film speaks directly.

Speaking of the chances of a sequel coming soon, The Old Guard writer Greg Rucka said: "Sure. There have been discussions, nothing confirmed, do not think there should be any doubt as to whether it will be implemented or not. The decision as to whether a sequel to the film will be made will be made by people who are far beyond my reach. If they decide to make another one, you can absolutely count me in the team".

Already in the aftermath of the arrival on Netflix of the film, it had begun to talk about a sequel to The Old Guard, given the success of the audience achieved and also seen the hook given by the plot in the final of the film, which necessarily refers to a continuous, with a precise character who will seek his revenge on our protagonist and his team of immortals. We don't reveal anything to you in case you haven't watched the movie yet.

To request a sequel is also the cast itself, with Theron in the first place, which however is in no hurry: "We are still releasing this, let's take a moment to rest, but assuming that we all really want it. I'm sure that when the right time comes, that kind of conversation will start".

In its first broadcast weekend, The Old Guard totaled 72 million views and quickly became one of the 10 most viewed Netflix movies ever.