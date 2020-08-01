The Old Guard: is a sequel necessary? Here's what creator Greg Rucka thinks about it

Share it:

The numbers of The Old Guard are clear: the live-action Netflix it was a real success and the platform audience is already waiting for a second chapter. Even the cast of The Old Guard absolutely wants a sequel, while thecreator of the cartoon Greg Rucka has a more critical thinking about it.

"We've talked about it several times, but nothing has been confirmed yet ", Rucka said to MovieWeb's microphones. "I believe that some time will pass before a decision is made and in any case it will be taken by people who are well beyond my reach. "

"If they decide to do another one, I'm absolutely ready to do it. One of the things I like about the film is that it adopts a strategy that I call" In case of a sequel, break the glass ", but in itself the film does not require a sequel. It's not a story where the audience comes to an end and the characters with it. The Old Guard already has a conclusion and I think the result is very satisfying. Could more be done? Sure, but it doesn't necessarily require it. "

"If there is a sequel and if I will write it, I will draw a lot from the original material. One of the luxuries of being able to adapt your work is to be able to do something different and modify it as needed. What works in the comic may not work on film and it is important to know how to recognize it. The idea that this is a literal transposition is a mistake: it is not. A novel is not a play, just as a play is not a film and a comic book is not a feature film. You have to engage with the will to recognize the strengths and weaknesses of the respective medium, and to know that what worked in the comic may not work on the screen ".

The cartoonist therefore knows, perhaps better than others, what is the best fate for his creation, even if he already appears very satisfied with what he has achieved with the Netflix live-action with Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Marwan Kenzari.