The Old Guard, Charlize Theron thanks the stunts with a photo on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a somewhat sluggish cinematic summer due to the many productions blocked by the pandemic, The Old Guard is getting record numbers on Netflix, proving to be one of the most viewed original movies ever on the streaming platform. Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, the film stars Charlize Theron.

The South African star plays Andy, a millennial immortal warrior who, over the centuries, participates with other "colleagues" in the battles that have marked the history of humanity. Despite being set mainly in the present day, in The Old Guard so there are a number of flashbacks from past eras.

In recent days Charlize Theron he dedicated an Instagram post to the stunt team who worked alongside him. In the image, which we can see at the bottom of the news, the actress wears the armor of Andromache of Scythia and is portrayed in the company of Jeff Habberstad, Brycen Counts and Daniel Hernandez.

"Here it is the dream team" read the caption. "These guys were the geniuses behind the action, stunts and fights in The Old Guard. Jeff, you directed me into some of the best and craziest action scenes of my career, and every day I left the set completely baffled by your talent. Brycen, you've been by my side in the gym since day one, and you've been incredibly patient with me while I was trying things I never thought my body would be able to do. (…) Danny, you built Andy's character by my side and made me feel one immortal warrior who knows every martial arts style. Throughout this time you have been my family, and I want the world to know that The Old Guard it wouldn't exist without you. "

If you haven't already done so, check out our review of The Old Guard.