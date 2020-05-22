The Old Guard: Charlize Theron in action in the new cinecomic teaser

Share it:

Netflix has streamed an advance of the trailer coming in a few hours for The Old Guard, the action film starring Charlize Theron is Luca Marinelli, film adaptation of the homonymous comic by Greg Rucka. The debut on the digital platform is expected for next July.

In the movie lasting a few seconds we see Theron involved in numerous action sequences who show her as the leader of the team protagonist of the film, while we can take a quick look at the other members of the cast, including our Luca Marinelli. The official trailer will arrive later today.

The Old Guard is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by the cartoonist himself (Rucka) together with the director: in addition to Theron and Luca Marinelli, the protagonists also include KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and the excellent Chiwetel Ejiofor, all in the role of a group of mercenaries. Led by the millennial Andy (Theron), for some reason these special soldiers are endowed with immortality and have worked and fought during the most important wars in human history. Everything changes for them when they discover the existence of another immortal creature, a black woman serving in the Marines, while a criminal organization tries to capture the group’s actions with a camera.

The original comic goes back to 2017, with Skydance Media having already secured film exploitation rights in March of the same year when the second issue was released. Prince-Bythewood signed for directing as early as July 2018.

For more details, we refer you to the official poster of The Old Guard and to the new official photos of the movie with Charlize Theron armed with an ax.