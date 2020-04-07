The Olaf series that you can watch for free during quarantine

Share it:

Already internalized in all of us is the message of not leaving home to help with this health crisis. To help make quarantine more bearable, many studios and platforms are offering open content for enjoyment from the sofa. One of the latest initiatives to arrive is this Disney, who has communicated that a new digital series from Olaf is about to come.

Thanks to the collaboration between the Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and the actor Josh Gad, who voices the character, this teleworking project has become a reality that will make our days more bearable. Who can resist the character the most charismatic from 'Frozen'? No one, and we all know that. Well, this new project is titled 'At Home With Olaf'and will make us live adventures with the famous snowman through various episodes.

This was reported this week by Disney Animation, who has already posted the first short prepared with the popular character on their social networks where it could be read: "Starting this week, enjoy a new original digital series from Disney Animation with the doll of everyone's favorite snow Olaf "

All episodes will be released, so free, to enjoy them on social networks, as well as on the recently launched family entertainment site, Disney Magic Moments. There will be a total of 20 deliveries, although it has not been communicated how often each episode will arrive. It will be necessary to be attentive to the networks.