The official PS5 page already works

It is already operational. It is the official website of PS5, Sony has enabled it and allows us to register in order to receive the next updates of the console as they are announced. According to the company itself, some of these updates will have to do with the price of the console, the exact and final release date, and even the list of games that will arrive from the same launch.

This is the message that appears if we enter the website at this time: "We have started sharing some of the amazing features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we are not yet ready to fully introduce the next generation of PlayStation. Sasapland up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the release date of PS5, the price of PS5 and the next list of PS5 launch games. ".

From there, all we have to do to register is to enter our email, as well as the date of birth. At the moment, there is nothing else that can be done or seen there, but it could be an indication that the console will be presented in society very soon. Therefore, the rumors that speak of this next March may not be so misleading, finally.

Continuing with PS5 but changing the subject, today Sony has confirmed that for now the price of the console is not determined. And they have also been very clear about the strategy they will follow in that regard: basically, they still cannot determine the cost of the next generation of consoles.

In other words, what I could have suggested there, is that they will not determine the price of their console until they see what the competition is doing, which in this case would be Xbox Series X. For their part, Nintendo is not concerned with the issue; They believe that Switch sales will not be affected by the arrival of these new machines.

