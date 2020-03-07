The official premiere of the new anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS

Share it:

Through the official website dedicated to Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS, new animated series about the huge franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh that over the years has been able to attract an endless crowd of avid fans around him, some interesting news about the premiere of the opera have finally been revealed.

More specifically, it has been officially announced that the production premiere was set for April 4, 2020, which means that the series will arrive on our screens earlier than originally planned; the news was followed by the publication of a new key visual – viewable at the bottom of the news – in which the various protagonists of the work are clearly visible, all accompanied by the message: "Our way will change the world!".

According to what previously stated – in conjunction with the announcement of Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS -, the work will feature Yuga Odo, elementary student in the futuristic city of Goha fond of duels and futuristic inventions. The boy will find himself facing an incredible adventure in the company of Luke, his classmate who calls himself the greatest duelist of the school, the student council president Gakuto and classmate Yuga.

In short, it seems that a new series full of charm will enrich our days in the coming weeks, a news that will surely delight the many fans of the franchise.