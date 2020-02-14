Entertainment

The official premiere for the second season of the Netflix anime 7SEEDS has been unveiled

As you probably remember, during the last few months the second season of the anime 7SEEDS had been officially announced, an animated series taken from the manga of Yumi Tamura, a news that made the happiness of many spectators who had greatly appreciated the first season of production.

Well, after a long wait, through the website of the anime, it has been revealed a new key visual of the work viewable at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to view the various protagonists who will be showing over the next episodes, all accompanied by the official date of the premiere of the new season, or 26 March 2020 on Netflix.

Some time ago some interesting information about the 7SEEDS soundtrack had already been revealed, with news related to the opening theme. In case you don't know it, the work is set in a near future where the Earth has been hit by a meteorite that has exterminated the human race. Before the impact, however, world governments managed to create the Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and put in groups that will have to survive on a desert island.

According to what was announced, most of the staff who worked on the first season will also return for this second episode. In particular, we know that the anime is being directed by Yukio Takahashi, all supported by Touko Machida as composer of the series and Youko Satou as character design.

Before saying goodbye, we finally remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the first season of 7SEEDS.

