The official Pokémon ASMR already exists with this video

The official channel of Pokemon YouTube (Japan) has published a video of ASMR with Charmander as protagonist, sleeping next to a campfire.

As Eurogamer discovered, the video begins with Charmander lying on his side before using the flame at the end of his tail to light a fire. From there, Charmander takes a nap for a full 30 minutes, occasionally restless while sleeping. You can see it below.

The video titled "Charmander’s Fireside Slumber" was uploaded to the official Japanese Pokémon channel on YouTube after the first episode of Pokemon: Wings of Crepuscle. In any case, this is the first official video of The Pokemon Company that plunges into the ASMR trend.

ASMR videos have been popular on the Internet for several years. The creators try to provoke a tingling sensation in the scalp and spine of the spectators using sounds and sometimes images. The sizzling of fires is a known way to trigger this response, others include whispers, scratches, bumps, and even turning the pages of a book.

The goal of ASMR is to relax the viewer. On the other hand, the moment chosen to publish the video from the official Pokémon channel could not be better, since many fans were recently bothered by the announcement of the expansions of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The expansions address the problem of Dexit (a term that has emerged in the communication when the National Pokedex has been removed) that emerged in 2019 when it was learned that not all Pokémon would be included in Sword and Shield. The expansions put many of the lost Pokémon in the game, but the movement angered some fans as they didn't want to pay for something they feel should have been included in the game from the beginning.

Sources: Eurogamer / Pokémon