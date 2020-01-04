The official Funko POPs of Neon Genesis Evangelion are coming

Share it:

Finally, even the characters from the series of Neon Genesis Evangelion will become part of the Funko POP catalog. The first wave that will arrive on the market will be characterized by the following pieces: the Eva 01 (in a maxi format of 6 inches), Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami and Asuka Soryu Langley, reproduced in its pilot suit.

To report the news, in addition to the source of Nerd Movie Productions that we have inserted at the bottom, was the Instagram account funko pop.italianadventures, announcing the arrival of Funko POP for an indefinite date.

The first Funko POP regarding the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime was Asuka's – immortalized in his school uniform – presented on the occasion of last San Diego Comicon. Neon Genesis Evangelion is a television series created by Studio Gainax, broadcast for the first time in October 1995.

The production staff includes among its ranks of illustrious names, among all the director of the opera – Hideaki Anno – assisted by the skilled character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and the musician Shirō Sagisu. Subsequently, Hideaki Anno himself decided to found Studio Khara, where the next film in the franchise is currently in production, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

There has been a controversy between the two animation studios that has lasted for some time and that currently does not seem to know a definite conclusion. Recently, the president of Studio Gainax, Maki Tomohiro, received very heavy accusations of aggression, and Studio Khara promptly dissociated himself from the affair by issuing a press release.

