The official cast of the Gossip Girl reebot is (almost) complete, who will the new Blair and Selena be?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New news comes from the Upper East Side! The cast of Gossip Girl and if some are little-known names, we have already seen other faces in other famous series. After the details on the reebot of Gossip Girl that we gave you a few months ago, another piece adds to what is the most awaited return of one of the most loved series by teenagers in recent years. If as for the cast it has not yet been confirmed whether there will be the return of some great names such as those of Blake Lively or Ed Westwick or Penn Badgley, the names of those who will take the place of Serena van der Woodsen have been made official & Co. Il reebot of Gossip Girl it will be set 8 years after the last episode aired and will always take place in uptown New York. The common thread between the original series and the reebot will be the voice of Gossip Girl, which in the English version is given by Kristen Bell (the former Veronica Mars) and will continue to be hers. Are you ready to find out who are they actors from the Gossip Girl reebot cast on HBO Max? Here are their names.

The original cast! Scott WintrowGetty Images

The main actors of the Gossip Girl reebot

Emily Alyn Lind

There new Serena van der Woodsen will have the face of Emily Alyn Lind. The 19-year-old actress has followed in the footsteps of mother Barbara Alyn Woods (known to be Nathan Scott's mother in One Three Hill) and despite her young age, she already has several roles on the CV. You have already seen the face of Emily Alyn Lind in series like Revenge, in the recent Doctor Sleep and in the horror The babysitter. In his spare time, he enjoys singing and it is not uncommon to see videos on the Instagram profile of Emily Alyn Lind, of her performing on her guitar.

As far as we know so far, Emily Alyn Lind in the Gossip Girl reebot, will play the role of Audrey, a girl for a long time in a relationship that begins to wonder what else is in the world. If this is only the beginning, we will certainly see some good ones. The news of her new character in the Gossip Girl reboot was given by Emily herself on her Instagram profile. If you have noticed, in addition to the congratulations of Mother Barbara, there are also those of Chad Michael Murray, whom we will soon see in Riverdale and who in One Three Hill played Lucas Scott.

Whitney Peak

If you are a fan de The terrifying adventures of Sabrinto on Netflix, you will certainly know Whitney Peak. In fact, he plays the character of Judith Blackwood in the third series of the little witch drama. Despite being only 17 years old, she has already taken part in several episodes of iZombie and the Oscar-nominated film Molly's Game, in which she played the protagonist's daughter. Whitney Peak is also a professional dancer. No info leaked about his role in the reebot of Gossip Girl but we are sure it will not disappoint us.

Eli Brown

19-year-old actor Eli Brown has already had to deal with successful series reinterpretations. He was in fact one of the protagonists of Pretty little liars: The perfectionist, the sequel to Pretty Little Liars. The series was not successful and was canceled after one season but it served to launch Eli's career which now has to do with the reebot of another series loved by teenagers, that of Gossip Girl precisely. Like Emily, Eli also has a passion for music and who knows what this love of the two actors can be used as a starting point for the evolution of the plot of the series. Could it be the new Serena and Dan?

Jason Gotay

Jason Gotay is a few years older than the young co-stars of the reebot of Gossip GirL. The 30-year-old New Yorker is a famous theater actor who has taken part in several Broadway plays. Jason Gotay's Instagram profile reads "actor / singer / teacher / lover of peanut butter", another actor with a passion for singing. Does music play a key role in the Gossip Girl reebot?

Jonathan Fernandez

The name of the fifth rmain role in the Gossip Girl reebot is that of Jonathan Fernandez. 46 years old has already participated as a fixed character in 3 seasons of the Lethal Weapon series and also had parts in Girls, Younger and many others. As seen from the photos on his Instagram profileJonathan Fernandez is a fashionist, a quality that certainly cannot be missing from the Upper East Side, but there is still no clue as to his role.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE