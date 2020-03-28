The Office, The Reason Steve Carell Left The Series

Share it:

‘The Office’(Greg Daniels, 2005) was a“sitcomPractically perfect. Created in the image and likeness of the magnificent British series devised by Ricky Gervais Y Stephen Merchant in 2001, the american version soon found its own speech thanks to the heart of its proposal: the Michael Scott from Steve Carell.

At that time, the world did not yet know how brilliant the actor's genius was but, with his intervention in ‘The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’(Adam McKay, 2004), many of us began to realize the happiness that the interpreter would bring us over the years.

‘Virgin at 40’(Judd Apatow, 2005) was his consolidation as a sublime jester on the big screen, but in the meantime, he became America's most loved (and hated) boss thanks to the first seven seasons of‘The Office’And then it happened.

"I sat down with him once and he told me the story"He comments Brian Wittle, series sound operator. "He was doing a radio interview and he mentioned at random, almost unconsciously, that it could be his last season. He hadn't planned to say it out loud and hadn't decided on anything. I was thinking out loud but did it in a public interview and created the news"

Carell said that about the seventh season without much thought, and when he did, he made it clear to NBC that he would have no problem signing for two other seasons. He never wanted to leave the series, not at least after the seventh season.

This story, which appeared in ‘The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s', from Andy Greene, concludes that Carell's dismissal from the series was simply due to NBC's own sloppiness at a time when Jeff Zucker he was leaving his post at the helm of the company, which came into the hands of Bob Greenblatt.

"He wasn't as fan of The Office as we wished he would have been"Says the producer Randy cordray about Greenblatt. "He took Office The Office ’for granted"

The dates were passing and, despite the fact that Carell continued to offer his services, there was never the intention of having the protagonist of the series again, to the despair of colleagues and followers.

"As I recall, he was going to do another season and then NBC, for some reason, didn't make a deal with him.”, Indicates the director of distribution Allison Jones. "Someone did not pay him enough. It was absolutely stupid. I don't know what else to say about that. Just stupid"

Two seasons and forty chapters later, ‘The Office’He was saying goodbye to the television grill. Now available in Amazon Prime Video.