The Office Producers Announce New Comedy About Telework Interactions

A new series from producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, responsible for the iconic, has been confirmed. The Office and that they now intend to base a new comedy on a group of employees who work from home and communicate by videoconference, clearly inspired by the situation that millions of people are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of us are doing daily Zoom meetings for work and more"Silverman was telling Deadline."We are in a new daily life and personally browsing the way to stay connected and productive at work and in our domestic lives"

"With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein (who played Toby in The Office) in charge, we believe we have a series that will not only deliver humor and be comforting during these troubled times, it will also be an innovative comedy about workspaces desasaplanded to last a few how many years"

The series will be about a "boss prodigy who, in an effort to keep his team connected and productive, asks them to virtually interact and work face-to-face all day."

"Start with an office comedy, take away the office, and you've got what's left in this comedy. Mathematics add up"Lieberstein said.

It will be interesting to see if this series manages to live up to The Office, considered one of the pinnacles of comedy on television and also one of the highlights of the career of these producers. In addition, the series can make humor with situations that many of us have undoubtedly experienced having to work from home.